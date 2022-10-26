Police in Temple, Texas are looking for an armed robbery suspect wearing a replica WWE Title belt.

A black man wearing a blue long-sleeve Nike shirt, glasses, no shoes, and an upside-down replica WWE Title belt entered a store on S. First Street in Temple, TX on Tuesday at around 9:49pm, according to Temple Police and KWTX.

The man displayed a gun and demanded money, then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported.

Temple Police are asking people with information to call them at 254-298-5500, or call Bell County Crimestoppers at 254-526-8477.

Below are photos of the suspect:

