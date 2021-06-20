GCW held its Outlaw Mudshow event on Saturday night at the Albany County Fairgrounds in Laramie, Wyoming.

In the headliner, GCW World Champion Nick Gage vs. Mance Warner in a Bunkhouse Brawl Match took place.

The main event got wild. So much so that eight police officers showed up to question Warner and Gage for the concession stand brawl.

AEW’s Joey Janela said in a video on Twitter, “So, the cops here thought that Mance/Gage match was real and got too out of control. There are cops here — all over. This is pretty wild. It’s still real here in Wyoming.”

8 Cops showed up questioning @ManceWarner and looking for Gage for the concussion stand brawl during the main event of @GCWrestling_ The good ole days are back! #LastOutlaws pic.twitter.com/cPJM0CPM5U — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) June 20, 2021