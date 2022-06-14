Jeff Hardy was actually arrested at 9:55am ET on Monday morning in Volusia County, Florida, not late the night before around midnight.

We noted before how there was some confusion over Hardy’s arrest and jail booking as one county record listed the arrest as 9:55 and the jail records had Hardy being booked at 12:45. Now TMZ has released police video from Hardy’s arrest, seen below, and the timestamp confirms that Hardy was arrested on Monday morning at 9:55am ET, then booked into the jail at 12:45pm ET on Monday.

This means Hardy was arrested around 12 hours after he, Matt Hardy and Reby Hardy appeared at the SlamDown VIII fan convention at Dave & Buster’s in Orlando on Sunday night. Hardy also gave a live acoustic musical performance at the show. His musical performance was scheduled for 9:30-10:30pm, and PWInsider reports that Hardy was finished with all of his Sunday night obligations by 10:30pm ET. We noted before that he was arrested near Daytona Beach, which is around one hour or so away from the Dave & Buster’s in Orlando.

Regarding the police video released via TMZ, the footage shows that multiple troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol had to approach Hardy with guns drawn when he initially failed to comply after being pulled over for the way he was driving.

Hardy was told that police received multiple (three or four) 911 calls about his driving. He said he was coming from North Carolina but also going to North Carolina, and mentioned at one point how he consumed three double shots of Fireball whiskey.

Hardy also mentioned that he has a doctor’s appointment coming up for a brain scan due to head trauma from wrestling.

The video also includes footage of Hardy’s field sobriety test. Hardy, wearing a t-shirt of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars owned by The Khan Family, seemed to struggle through the tasks. He was then placed in handcuffs before finishing.

As originally reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com yesterday afternoon, Hardy was charged with second degree misdemeanor Driving While License Canceled/Suspended/Revoked, second degree misdemeanor Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License, and third degree felony DUI Alcohol/Drugs Third Offense within 10 Years. He was released from the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach, after paying the $3,500 surety bond via bail bondsman, at around 7pm ET on Monday night, less than 12 hours after the arrest. His first hearing was scheduled for today at 1:30pm ET, but the hearing status was changed to cancelled on Monday evening after he bonded out of jail. You can find full details on what led to the arrest, Hardy’s mugshot and more in the links to our previous reports below.

The Hardys were scheduled to work a Triple Threat Ladder Match on this week’s Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite, with The Young Bucks and AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express, but AEW is no longer advertising the match. Furthermore, it was reported today at this link that AEW has asked WarnerMedia to stop all promotion of Jeff.

The Hardys’ status for Saturday’s AAA Triplemania event in Tijuana is still up in the air. While they are still advertised to face Dragon Lee and Dralistico, word is that AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR will likely end up replacing The Hardys if they are pulled over Jeff’s arrest. The AAA titles would be on the line in that match, if changed.

