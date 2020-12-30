During an interview with Yahoo, performing artist Poppy spoke on the friendship that she has developed with Io Shirai. Here’s what she had to say:

I played the intro music for Io Shirai, and we’ve become friends. She’s one of my favorite wrestlers now. She had a bit recently where she put a trash can over her head and jumped into a group of girls during a match, which was awesome. I love wrestling, so when I had invitation to come play, I had to do it. That was also one of my side dreams from a very long time ago — I wanted to work with WWE.

Credit: Yahoo!