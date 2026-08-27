Independent standout VertVixen is reportedly under contract with All Elite Wrestling.

VertVixen has become a regular presence in ROH in recent months, working consistently for the brand since July. She has also made an appearance on AEW Collision.

Prior to her recent increase in bookings, VertVixen had already accumulated more than two dozen appearances across AEW and ROH over the years. She has previously been open about her desire to officially sign with AEW.

Her status drew additional attention after she was announced for promotional work surrounding AEW All In this Sunday in London, with it subsequently being confirmed that she is under contract with the company.

The exact nature of VertVixen’s deal remains unclear. It has not been confirmed whether she is signed to a full-time salaried contract or is working under a per-appearance agreement.

(H/T: Fightful Select)