Penta was briefly caught without his trademark mask during Fanatics Fest in New York City.

Streamer N3on was attending the event while broadcasting live when his cameraperson inadvertently captured the WWE star unmasked as they walked through the venue.

After realizing what had happened, Penta approached N3on and asked that the footage be deleted. N3on agreed to remove the clip from the stream.

Despite that, the moment was quickly clipped by viewers watching live, and the footage has since spread across social media and throughout online wrestling circles (see video and photos below).

Penta is scheduled to defend his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable at WWE SummerSlam 2026, which goes down on August 1 and August 2 from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage.