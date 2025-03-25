On this week’s episode of WWE NXT, Oba Femi got some revenge on Je’Von Evans by interfering in his match against Lexis King for the Heritage Cup Championship.

During the match, Femi powerbombed Evans outside of the ring behind the referee’s back, getting back at Evans for hitting him with a cutter last week. As a result, King won the match.

Following the match, Femi and Evans brawled in the ring, with Trick Williams coming out and hitting Evans with a Trick Shot. Officials quickly separated them as Darkstate observed from the audience.

Later, Williams explained that his attack on Evans was accidental, as he was targeting Femi, and said Femi could find him next week. He also clarified that the Darkstate situation was not his concern.

WWE has announced a North American Championship Match for next week’s episode of NXT, where Shawn Spears will defend his title against Ricky Saints. This marks Saints’ first title shot in NXT.

The match was set after Spears interrupted an interview with Saints, criticizing his arrogance and past actions.

Later, Saints joined commentary for Ethan Page’s match against Andre Chase, where he clashed with Page, only to be blindsided by a belt shot from Spears. This match is the first to be confirmed for the upcoming episode, airing Tuesday night on The CW and Netflix internationally.

Rapper Sexyy Red is open to joining Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41.

Jey mentioned on the “Raw Recap” podcast that he would like Red to be there to “yeet” with him, referencing her previous appearances in WWE NXT.

Sexyy Red has expressed she’s ready to show up if asked, as you can see with her tweet below:

Yal tell Jey Uso I’m there! https://t.co/9dxZA9BecE — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) March 25, 2025

The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley) made an appearance on this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

During the show, they offered advice to Hank Walker and Tank Ledger, who were struggling to find their footing as a tag team. Despite Hank and Tank’s loss in their match against Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont, Sabin and Shelley praised their performance and shared their own journey, emphasizing that success in wrestling is not a straight path.