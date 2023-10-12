The celebrity crossover may continue in WWE.

Sexyy Red responded to a post online of someone splicing her song “SkeeYee” over Jey Uso’s entrance from this past Monday’s edition of Raw. The 25-year-old rap star writes that she thought the collaboration worked and would love to receive an official invitation from WWE.

Well Main Event Jey Uso agrees. The current reigning Undisputed tag champion writes back, “Hell yea u invited!! Special guest!!”

Hell yea u invited!!

Special guest!! https://t.co/5rtt0za1O6 — The Usos (@WWEUsos) October 12, 2023

WWE’s most recent celebrity collaborations have included Logan Paul and Bad Bunny. Do you want to see Sexxy Red in WWE?