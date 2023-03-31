It looks like popular rapper Lil Uzi Vert may be performing at WWE’s WrestleMania 39 this weekend.

As seen in the screenshot below, a user on Instagram revealed how Uzi has his own dressing room set up inside SoFi Stadium for WrestleMania 39.

It remains to be seen if Uzi is performing at WrestleMania 39, or just making an appearance, but it is notable that he has his own dressing room at the stadium. It seems like his hit single “Just Wanna Rock” could be a fit for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Grammy-nominated rapper is a noted pro wrestling fan, who once visited The Nightmare Factory for unknown reasons in January 2021. Uzi also attended the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite in September 2021, and helped AEW President Tony Khan with a rap battle against The Acclaimed. You can see shots from both moments below.

Uzi has not commented on WrestleMania 39 as of this writing.

WWE has currently announced three musical performances for WrestleMania 39. DJ Valentino Khan will spin music on Night 1 and Night 2, as he did last year and at SummerSlam 2021. Becky G will perform “America The Beautiful” on Night 1, while Jimmie Allen will sing the song on Night 2. You can click here for the current cards for Night 1 and Night 2 of WrestleMania 39.

Below are the aforementioned posts:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.