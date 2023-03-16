Effy is a big fan of WWE superstar, Cody Rhodes.

The Indie sensation spoke about The American Nightmare during a recent interview with Righteous Reg & Mike’s Indied program, where Effy promoted the upcoming Big Gay Brunch event on WrestleMania weekend, which features the top LGBTQ wrestling talents in the world and celebrates the community.

On Rhodes, Effy praised the 2023 Royal Rumble winner’s path towards returning to WWE, including his thoughts on how Rhodes went from the indies, to ROH, to NJPW, to starting AEW. Highlights are below.

Calls Cody an indie legend:

Cody is going to give us a show, I’m actually really excited. Cody is an indie legend. I don’t know if you guys know this, but Cody, when he got released from WWE, he went on the indies and joined the most successful faction possible immediately, took every high-profile booking, and then ran to ROH and took their structure, and then ran to Tony Khan.

How fascinated he is by Cody’s WWE return:

I don’t know. I’m fascinated by the guy. ‘I’ll open a school to help AEW get new people, ah, I’ll see you later.’ It’s very odd. I have his dad tattooed on my foot so I’m not trying to be rude, but it’s a strange and weird thing. Maybe one day selfishness will catch up to me and I’ll do the same, but not quite.

Rhodes will be challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. The Tribal Chief will be returning to television on this Monday’s episode of RAW.

https://www.youtube.com/live/0-wM2YEDgI0?feature=share

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)