According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there was a positive test for COVID-19 at the last set of tapings held by IMPACT Wrestling. Reports are that not everyone on the roster was notified about the positive case, with only a select being informed so that they could get tested.

Furthermore, the wrestlers who were not notified were “hot” for being kept in the dark. IMPACT has remained one of the only company’s to not administer regular testing during tapings, and instead opting to only do temperature checks. It is still not known which talent tested positive, but the report notes that the wrestler travels with a group who are pretty tight together.

