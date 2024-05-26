An update on top AEW superstar, Adam Cole.

Cole has been out of action since the 2023 AEW Grand Slam event, which is when he injured his ankle on a routine jump from the stage. The injury delayed his storyline with MJF, where he was eventually revealed as ‘The Devil’ and betrayed his former tag team partner.

AEW President Tony Khan said in an interview with CBS Sports that Cole is still not 100%, but is getting better, adding that he looks forward to getting him back in the ring.

He’s not 100% but he’s getting better and better. I think that’s great news for AEW. We love Adam Cole and the fans love Adam Cole. He’s been a big part of the company now for almost three years of our five-year journey. It’s crazy to think Adam Cole, a year ago at this time, really felt like he was getting towards the top of the wrestling world. I would love to get Adam Cole back in the ring and he works so hard on his rehab. He really wants to get back in the ring. I think that would be a great thing for AEW.

