We reported last week that WWE Hall of Famer and former NWA world champion Barry Windham had suffered a sudden heart attack that required an emergency procedure, but some good news has just surfaced.

Windham’s niece, Mika Rotuna, has announced on Twitter that he is stabilized and no longer in the ICU. Not only that, but Windham is even able to stand and has been talking. Her full tweet reads, “”Thank you to all who have reached out, prayed, contributed and sent well wishes to my Uncle Barry this week. I wanted to give an update! I’m grateful to say he is stabilized & out of ICU. Talking & able to stand. Thanks again everyone! There absolutely is power in prayer.”

Thank you to all who have reached out, prayed, contributed and sent well wishes to my Uncle Barry this week. I wanted to give an update!

I’m grateful to say he is stabilized & out of ICU. Talking & able to stand. Thanks again everyone!❤️

There absolutely is power in prayer. — Mika Rotunda (@MikaRotunda) December 9, 2022

Windham suffered the heart attack while walking through the Atlanta airport last Friday. A GoFundMe has since been launched and roughly $30,000 dollars has been raised to help pay for the legendary Four-Horseman’s medical bells. If you choose to make a donation click here.