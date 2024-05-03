Some good news for Dominik Mysterio.

‘Dirty Dom’ injured his elbow and was reportedly going to undergo ‘Tommy John surgery,’ which would have put him on the shelf for over six months. Fortunately, Dominik shot down that rumor and has continued to appear on WWE programming despite not being able to compete. Now, we have a more updated timeline on his return.

According to Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the Judgment Day member will only be out of action for about six to eight weeks. This may be just in time for him to have another showdown with his father, Rey Mysterio, and the LWO, who all got selected to Monday Night Raw in the 2024 WWE Draft.

Stay tuned.