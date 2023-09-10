Good news to start this Sunday.

WWE Hall of Famer ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan is recovering well after having emergency surgery. His wife, Debra Duggan, gave the following update on social media:

Update: Jim is resting comfortably. He is on the mend and will be back on his feet soon. Thank you for your prayers, good wishes and messages. Hacksaw’s fans are awesome! Thanks to @JakeSnakeDDT and Cheryl for the beautiful flowers!

Debra had revealed in a post yesterday that Duggan had to be taken to the hospital and had to reschedule some previous commitments. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on his condition.

Get well Mr. Duggan.