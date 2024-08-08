Kenny Omega is on the road to recovery.

The Cleaner has been out of action in AEW since December due to a severe battle with diverticulitis, as well as additional injuries like a hernia. Aside from a couple of television appearances Omega has basically been sidelined, but it does look like the former world champion is on the mend.

Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Radio stated the following regarding Omega’s potential return: “He’s getting better, I know that. He’s been in the gym. He is coming back, that’s pretty much the word. I don’t think it’s like months and months away. Just the vibe I have is it’ll be before the end of the year.”

That’s not all. Meltzer also gave an update on Kota Ibushi, who has also been absent from AEW programming. The belief is that Ibushi will return to AEW whenever Omega does, an indication that the Golden Lovers will reunite again for their battle against The Elite. When that happens is still up in the air, but Wrestling Headlines will continue to keep you updated on their status.