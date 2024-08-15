Raquel Rodriguez recently shared an update on her health.

She posted on her Instagram stories that she’s in Therma, Florida, visiting the Alliance Regenerative Center for some bloodwork. Raquel mentioned that Alliance Regenerative is collaborating with RejuvStem for cellular therapy. She expressed that the treatment has significantly improved her skin, making it look and feel better than it has in months.

Back in January, Raquel disclosed that she was diagnosed with Mast Cell Activation Syndrome. She hasn’t competed in a WWE match since the February 26th episode of Raw.

Wrestling Headlines continues to wish Raquel a speedy recovery.