A positive health update on Afa, The Wild Samoan.

The WWE Hall of Famer has been dealing with health issues for the past several months, but WXW released a statement that shows that he is moving in the right direction. Afa recently underwent a procedure to replace his aortic valve. He has since gone home and is now recovering.

On Thursday, our beloved patriarch Afa the Wild Samoan had a successful TAVR procedure to replace his aortic valve. Yesterday afternoon he was discharged from the hospital! We’re all so grateful that this final hurdle has been passed! Now he has more back rehabilitation to do, but our Pops kicked out again and is one of the strongest human beings in the world! Thank you all for your prayers and concern!

Wrestling Headlines wishes Afa the absolute best.