Another update on international superstar Giulia and her impending WWE NXT debut following her recently sustained injury. Fightful Select’s Corey Brennan released this report, which can be read in full below.

-It was announced this morning that Giulia had sustained a wrist injury at the recent Marigold event, and that she would be pulled from future appearances excluding her showdown with Sareee in July. WWE sources are hopeful Giulia will recover in time for NXT Heatwave.

-Initial reports indicated Giulia was expected to compete in a title match at NXT Heatwave, targeting an NXT Women’s Title match with Roxanne Perez on July 7th.

-These plans are not confirmed and could change due to Giulia’s commitments to Marigold and her injury status.

-Despite her injury, Giulia is still booked for Marigold’s Summer Destiny event on July 13th and intends to compete.

-Japanese sources confirmed her expected match with Sareee and stated it shouldn’t affect her WWE appearances beforehand.

-Giulia is set to lead the next class of talent at the WWE Performance Center, which includes prospects from recent Australia tryouts.

-WWE plans to maintain Giulia’s current persona, valuing her established character.

-During WrestleMania weekend, Giulia had positive interactions backstage, including a notable conversation with Shawn Michaels.

-Giulia’s English skills are not a major concern; WWE has embraced talents speaking their native languages, but they appreciate her effort in learning English.