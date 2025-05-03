It looks like there may be a big return taking place on tonight’s live episode of AEW Collision.

Heading into the May 3 episode of the weekly Saturday night prime time program, which airs on TBS instead of TNT this week, a statement was released by The Royal Grove venue in Nebraska regarding an advertised Fozzy concert being cancelled at the last minute.

“Fozzy has canceled their show at The Royal Grove on May 3rd,” the statement began. “The band’s lead singer has chosen to prioritize a wrestling match and despite our efforts to keep the show as agreed, they have ultimately declined to perform.”

Obviously Chris Jericho is the lead singer of Fozzy. The pro wrestling legend took a hiatus from AEW for a month of concerts, with his last televised appearance for AEW taking place on the April 9 episode of AEW Dynamite.

If The Royal Grove statement is any indication, “The Nueve” is likely returning soon to AEW, possibly at the AEW Collision on TBS show tonight at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The complete statement from The Royal Grove regarding the Fozzy cancellation for 5/3 in Nebraska reads as follows:

IMPORTANT UPDATE‼️ Fozzy has canceled their show at The Royal Grove on May 3rd. The band’s lead singer has chosen to prioritize a wrestling match and despite our efforts to keep the show as agreed, they have ultimately declined to perform.



To make up for the cancellation, we’re offering all ticket holders a 2025 All-Year, All-Events Access Pass completely free. Or you may request a full refund instead.



Please email us at info@theroyalgrove.com with your preference and order confirmation number before May 7th to ensure your request is processed.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results from Atlantic City, NJ.