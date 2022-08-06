Karrion Kross is reportedly being considered for a huge title shot now that he’s returned to WWE.

As noted, Friday’s SmackDown saw Kross and Scarlett return to WWE at the end of the show. Kross attacked Drew McIntyre while McIntyre was preparing to hit the ring to brawl with The Bloodline. Kross destroyed McIntyre and left him laying. Scarlett then slid an hourglass into the ring as a gift to The Bloodline, while Kross taunted them by tapping his watch. This came after it was reported earlier in the day that WWE officials were discussing Kross’ return.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that Kross was brought back to the company with at least one big specific creative pitch in mind – a title shot for one of the titles currently held by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The pitch has Kross being inserted into the McIntyre vs. Reigns feud, to be involved in a match for one of Reigns’ World Title belts, as opposed to both.

It was noted that USA Network officials want a top title featured on RAW more often because Reigns has been rarely used on WWE’s flagship TV show since unifying the titles at WrestleMania 38.

One pitch from the USA Network involved an interim title, but there’s no word yet on if that was ever seriously considered by WWE officials.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on Kross’ WWE return. Below is footage from Friday’s return, along with a post-show tweet from Kross:

Tick tock. — Killer Kross (@realKILLERkross) August 6, 2022

