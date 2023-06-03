As we’ve noted, CM Punk is set to return to AEW for the live Collision premiere on Saturday, June 17 in Chicago. While there were numerous wrestlers that said that they would have left the company if Punk was brought back following the All Out backstage incident last year, a new report from Fightful Select notes that things have absolutely cooled off, and there’s been no talk of any planned walkouts since it became clear that Punk is returning.

It was noted how AEW officials have taken measures to make sure as many talents that do have issues with Punk, or other people for that matter, are kept separately as a part of the brand split between Dynamite and Collision.

Punk’s return will also bring the return of former AEW Producer Ace Steel, who was let go following the All Out debacle last year. There’s a feeling among some in AEW that this situation would not have blown up as much if Steel wasn’t involved, while others say Steel’s skill-set has been underestimated by many they’ve seen online. Steel was seen as a valuable member of the AEW team prior to All Out 2022, as a creative mind and a coach.

It was noted before that there were heavy pitches for a Punk vs. Chris Jericho feud, but there’s no word yet on if this is still a direction they have in mind. The previously reported program between Punk and current ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe is said to be still in the works, which would reignite their legendary indies feud.

In another interesting twist, word now is that Punk has taken a liking to the work of Jay White. It was noted that White could be an early opponent or program for Punk, along with Bullet Club Gold’s White and Juice Robinson.

