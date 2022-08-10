It looks like Starrcast owner Conrad Thompson has another big idea up his sleeve.

Starrcast LLC filed to trademark the “Southwest Championship Wrestling” name on August 5, according to USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records.

SCW was originally owned and operated by the late Joe Blanchard out of San Antonio, Texas from 1978-1985. This was the first wrestling promotion on the USA Network and after their deal ended, WWE linked up with the network and began the partnership that still runs today. SCW featured legendary wrestlers and WWE Hall of Famers such as The Funks, Bruiser Brody, Tully Blanchard, Austin Idol, and Gino Hernandez, among others.

The recent Starrcast V event held during WWE SummerSlam Weekend in Nashville featured a one-night only Jim Crockett Promotions event. It was recently reported that the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble event will likely be held in San Antonio, and now the speculation is that Thompson may be looking at bringing back SCW for Starrcast VI.

Thompson recently appeared on the My World podcast with WWE Hall of Famer & SVP of Live Events Jeff Jarrett, and said the JCP event during Starrcast V Weekend was part of a “bigger master plan.”

“You and I talked about this over a year ago,” Thompson said to Jarrett. “I said, ‘no, I’m not doing wrestling, I’m not promoting wrestling, I’m not negotiating finishes, I don’t want to be involved in the politics.’ I like my lane but this opportunity presented itself. The real story that we’re not talking about, we will tell you one day, but this is part of a bigger master plan and no it does not involve Ric Flair wrestling again but the entrepreneur brain kicked off and I saw an opportunity for Sunday and I said, ‘if I don’t do it, I’ll wonder what if, so let’s do it.’ We rolled the dice, I couldn’t be more tickled with the results.”

The trademark filing for “Southwest Championship Wrestling” includes the following use descriptions:

Starrcast LLC filed for similar JCP trademarks in the lead-up to Starrcast V. The JCP event was headlined by “Ric Flair’s Last Match” that saw WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair team with son-in-law Andrade El Idolo for a tag team win over Jarrett and Jay Lethal. The card featured wrestlers from MLW, Impact Wrestling, AEW, NJPW, and other promotions.

There’s no word yet on exactly what Thompson has planned for SCW and Starrcast VI, but we will keep you updated.

