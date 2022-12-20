The former Bronson Reed of WWE NXT, now known as Jonah in NJPW and other promotions, is reportedly headed back to WWE imminently.

There have been rumors on WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H wanting to bring the former NXT North American Champion back to the company, but word now from Fightful Select is that talent believe he is headed back soon, with one source saying he could be back with WWE imminently.

Jonah has not wrestled since losing to Kazuchika Okada at NJPW’s Declaration of Power event on October 10. Jonah impressed many with his NJPW run, which included a push and a win over Okada in August.

It was also noted that there will be shenanigans in tonight’s Winner Takes Ladder Match on RAW between The Miz and Dexter Lumis, but there’s no word on if Jonah will be involved.

