WWE Hall of Famer Triple H may be returning to the ring on tonight’s RAW.

As noted earlier, WWE announced that Triple H will be kicking off tonight’s RAW broadcast. WWE announced the segment after confirming that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is in quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 test. McIntyre will no longer be wrestling Randy Orton in a non-title match tonight, but he is scheduled to address the WWE Universe.

In an update, the rumor going around at RAW says Triple H will be wrestling on tonight’s show, according to WrestlingInc. There is no word yet on who he might be wrestling.

If the rumor is true, this would be Triple H’s first match since teaming with Shinsuke Nakamura for the win over Samoa Joe and Robert Roode at the June 29, 2019 WWE live event in Tokyo, Japan.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.