– GUNTHER is reportedly nursing an injury heading into his WWE World Heavyweight Championship defense against CM Punk in the main event of night one of WWE SummerSlam 2025 tonight. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reported, “GUNTHER a nose issue that may require him to take some time off.” Whether or not that is an indication on the outcome of the GUNTHER-CM Punk title tilt this evening remains to be seen.

– Becky Lynch has shared a special sneak peek preview of her new theme song from the band “The Wonder Years,” which is expected to debut for her ring entrance for her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship defense against Lyra Valkyria at WWE SummerSlam 2025 this weekend.

Becky Lynch previews new theme song from ‘The Wonder Years’. pic.twitter.com/2ejDNZ1Cje — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) August 2, 2025

– John Cena continues to tease, or has confirmed his babyface turn from the WWE SummerSlam 2025 “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown on August 1. The reigning Undisputed WWE Champion shared a photo of a baby’s face on his official Instagram page following last night’s show. Cena defends his title against Cody Rhodes in a WrestleMania 41 rematch in the main event of night two of WWE SummerSlam 2025 on Sunday, August 3, from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.