WWE began booking Legends and Hall of Famers for WrestleMania 39 Weekend this past week.

One interesting name WWE is bringing to Los Angeles for WrestleMania 39 is Gangrel, according to PWInsider. We’ve noted how the Hell In a Cell match between WWE Hall of Famer Edge and Finn Balor is rumored to feature Brood Edge vs. Demon Balor, which was seemingly confirmed with Edge’s RAW promo from earlier this week, as seen below. WWE bringing Gangrel to WrestleMania opens the door for a potential spot between Gangrel and Damian Priest, who does not have a WrestleMania match.

Regarding a potential Brood reunion with Christian Cage, it’s believed that he is still signed to a contract with AEW. He signed a multi-year deal with AEW in March 2021, which will likely keep him locked in until March 2024, or perhaps longer if they account for injury time. The exact length of the deal was never confirmed, but Cage once said it’s a long-term contract and he’s in AEW for the long-haul.

WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Jerry Lawler are also being brought to Los Angeles next weekend. It’s believed they will work the WrestleMania Kickoff pre-show panel. This will be JBL’s first appearance since WWE nixed his storyline with Baron Corbin in early February.

In addition to the aforementioned names, WWE has also booked the following Hall of Famers and Legends for WrestleMania Weekend for one reason or another, whether it be filming documentaries or appearances:

* Torrie Wilson

* Jim Duggan

* Sgt. Slaughter

* Michelle McCool

* The Undertaker (one-man show at The Novo on Friday night)

* Kane

* Jimmy Hart

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.