A big title change is rumored for tonight’s New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite.

Tonight’s show is scheduled to feature ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe defending his AEW TNT Title against Wardlow. Now a new report from Fightful Select notes that there was heavy internal discussion on Wardlow becoming a two-time champion, but nothing has been confirmed.

Furthermore, it was noted that pieces of confetti have fallen inside the arena tonight, indicating that there is confetti in the rafters for a potential celebration later tonight. It should be noted that this has happened before for absolutely no reason, but it’s interesting due to the talk of Wardlow possibly winning the title back.

Wardlow previously held the AEW TNT Title for 136 days until Joe won it in a Triple Threat at AEW Full Gear on November 19, in a bout that also included Powerhouse Hobbs.

