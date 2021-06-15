Samoa Joe is currently backstage for tonight’s WWE NXT from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, according to PWInsider.

There’s no word yet on if Joe will be returning to NXT tonight, but it was recently revealed that he was returning to the company for a non-wrestling role with the NXT brand. You can click here for that backstage report.

It’s speculated that Joe’s return has to do with the change that NXT General Manager William Regal teased at the end of Sunday’s “Takeover: In Your House” event. Regal’s follow-up promo is scheduled to open tonight’s broadcast on the USA Network.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s post-Takeover edition of NXT, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up:

* What change is General Manager William Regal looking to bring to NXT?

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida defends in an Open Challenge

* Imperium vs. Breezango

* NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai vs. Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter

* Io Shirai returns to address the NXT Universe

* WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr. hosts a Coronation Ceremony for new Million Dollar Champion LA Knight

* Tornado Rules: Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans

* Fallout from “Takeover: In Your House”

