The Rated R Superstar is reportedly returning to WWE soon.

As we’ve noted, WWE Hall of Famer Edge is set to return to the storylines soon. A new report from Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live notes that WWE has created updated Rated R merchandise for Edge, indicating that he will be returning with his old gimmick.

Edge originally began using the Rated R gimmick in November 2005, but things really picked up with the “live sex celebration” with WWE Hall of Famer Lita in January 2006, then his feuds with John Cena and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. The Ultimate Opportunist even re-branded the WWE Title as The Rated R Championship during his second reign that summer.

Edge is reportedly booked to be at next week’s SummerSlam go-home edition of RAW from Madison Square Garden in New York City, but there’s no word yet on if he will be appearing on TV. He is expected to continue the feud with The Judgment Day, which is interesting as Finn Balor and Damian Priest are set to face The Mysterios in tag team action next Monday night. The Judgment Day has promised to crash Rey Mysterio’s 20th anniversary celebration next week.

As we’ve noted, WWE began airing new mystery teaser vignettes during the recent Money In the Bank event. It was later reported that these vignettes were for Edge. You can see the vignettes below, including the new promo from this week’s RAW.

Edge has been away from WWE TV since being kicked out of The Judgment Day by Priest, Rhea Ripley and their then-new member, Balor, on the June 6 RAW. Edge was stretchered away from the ring after the beatdown that night, and the storyline update from WWE noted that he was taken to a local medical facility with head injuries. Another storyline injury update on Edge was issued during WWE’s The Bump later that week, noting that Edge suffered a non-displaced orbital floor fracture, which was found when he underwent orbital CT scans at a medical facility.

There was no timeframe for Edge’s return to action from the storyline injuries, but it was reported that plans called for him to be a babyface when he did return. It was reported at this link how Edge was against the change in plans for The Judgment Day.

There’s no word yet on if Edge will wrestle at SummerSlam, but we will keep you updated.

