Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena may be headed to Payback.

A new report from WrestleVotes reveals that there has been talk of having Cena work Saturday’s Payback event. However, Cena would not be wrestling as the plan is for him to be the special guest host that night.

Cena is set to return to WWE TV on Friday’s SmackDown, which is the Payback go-home episode. WWE could run an angle on SmackDown to set up the Payback guest hosting gig, but nothing has been confirmed as of this writing.

Cena is currently scheduled to work 9 announced dates for WWE (seen below), not including Payback. His in-ring return is booked for Friday, September 8 at the WWE Superstar Spectacle event in Hyderabad, India. WWE announced this week that Cena will team with WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to take on Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium.

Cena’s WWE run that kicks off tomorrow includes a new campaign with Make-A-Wish. Cena, WWE and Make-A-Wish will host kids and their families in each of the 8 American cities to experience a WWE event in person. Cena is the most-requested Wish Granter of all-time with more than 650 Make-A-Wish wishes granted across the world.

Below is Cena’s current announced WWE schedule:

* Friday, September 1 at the GIANT Center in Hershey, PA (SmackDown, Payback go-home show)

* Friday, September 8 at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, India (Superstar Spectacle, teaming with WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to take on Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci)

* Friday, September 15 at the Ball Arena in Denver, CO (SmackDown)

* Friday, September 22 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ (SmackDown)

* Friday, September 29 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA (SmackDown)

* Friday, October 6 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO (SmackDown, Fastlane go-home show)

* Friday, October 13 at the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK (SmackDown)

* Friday, October 20 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX (SmackDown)

* Friday, October 27 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI (SmackDown)

