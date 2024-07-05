There might just be a double title match at TNA Slammiversary 2024.

But first, AJ Francis has to get past an ECW legend.

During this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA., TNA authority figure Santino Marella announced a Digital Media Championship match for next week’s show.

As noted, AJ Francis of First Class will be in action, as he defends his TNA Digital Media Championship in one-on-one action against Rhino.

Also announced is AJ Francis vs. PCO for TNA Slammiversary 2024 in a match where if Francis retains his Digital Media title on 7/11 against the aforementioned ECW legend, he will be defending it and his International Heavyweight Wrestling Championship against “The French-Canadian Frankenstein.”

Scheduled for TNA Slammiversary on July 20 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada are the following matches:

* Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Ash By Elegance (TNA Knockouts Title)

* Mustafa Ali (c) vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey (TNA X-Division Title)

* AJ Francis (c) vs. PCO (TNA Digital Media & International Heavyweight Title)

* Moose (c) vs. Josh Alexander vs. Steve Maclin vs. Nic Nemeth vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Joe Hendry (TNA World Title)

Make sure to join us here on 7/20 for live TNA Slammiversary 2024 results coverage from the Verdun Auditorium in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.