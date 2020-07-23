Possible Feud for Rhea Ripley In WWE NXT

As noted, last night’s WWE NXT episode saw Mercedes Martinez join The Robert Stone Brand.

There’s now speculation on a new feud between Martinez and Rhea Ripley. It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Stone may call on Martinez to take out Shotzi Blackheart, leading to the Ripley vs. Martinez feud.

Blackheart has been feuding with Stone and Aliyah as of late, and Aliyah lost to Blackheart on last night’s show. Ripley defeated Stone and Aliyah in a Handicap Match on the Great American Bash two weeks ago.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.