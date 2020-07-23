Possible Future Tournament Plans for the AEW Women’s Division

As noted, it was announced on last night’s AEW Dynamite episode that an eight-team women’s tournament will take place this summer – The Deadly Draw.

The current plan is to do an annual summer tournament with the AEW women’s division, if this first tournament does well in the ratings, according to Wrestling Observer Radio.

While AEW wants to make a women’s tournament an annual thing, it comes down to how successful The Deadly Draw does in the ratings.

The first tag team to enter the tournament is The Nightmare Sisters – Allie and Brandi Rhodes, as seen in the graphic below.

There’s no official word yet on the other 14 competitors for the tournament, or what the winners will receive, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.

Coming this Summer | 16 Women | 8 Teams

It's the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament: The Deadly Draw Who will step up? Let us know your team predictions using the hashtag #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/FtmtAPtOQc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 23, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.