WWE may be headed to The Twin Cities for WrestleMania 41.

A new report from local reporter Patrick Kessler notes that Minneapolis, Minnesota is a finalist to be the host city for WrestleMania 41 in 2025.

There’s no word yet on other cities in the running for WrestleMania 41, but this would be the first time The Grandest Stage of Them All takes place in Minneapolis.

The U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis has a capacity of up to 73,000 seats. The enclosed stadium is the home of the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings.

WrestleMania 40 is scheduled for Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7, 2024 from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

