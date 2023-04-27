The New Day’s Big E could be making his long-awaited return in the 2023 WWE Draft.

In what could be seen as a very positive sign for Big E’s health, a new report from WRKDWrestling notes that Big E is rumored to make his return to the WWE storylines in the upcoming Draft.

March 11 marked one year since Big E suffered a broken neck while teaming with Kofi Kingston for a loss to Sheamus and Ridge Holland on the live SmackDown in Birmingham, Alabama. The injury occurred when taking an overhead belly-to-belly suplex from Holland at ringside. He has not wrestled since then, and it was later revealed that that he suffered a broken neck with fractures to his C1 and C6 vertebrae. There was no damage to Big E’s spinal cord or ligaments, and he did not need surgery.

Big E recently provided an update on his condition after undergoing one-year scans on his neck, as noted here. In what could be another positive sign on his future, it was recently reported that a long-term backstage pitch involved The New Day feuding with Imperium. The centerpiece for the feud would be WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER going up against Big E.

WWE recently released a list of more than 90 names who are eligible for the WWE Draft, which you can see here. Xavier Woods is included, along with Kofi Kingston, who is recovering from an ankle injury. The list did not include WWE NXT Superstars, but some are expected to be called up, as noted here.

The 2023 WWE Draft will kick off this Friday during the live SmackDown from the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, TX, and will then wrap up on the May 1 RAW from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.