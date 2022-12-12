Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER is reportedly in the works for WrestleMania 39.

A new report from WrestlingNews notes that Lesnar vs. GUNTHER is currently listed internally for WrestleMania. There’s no word yet on if this will be for the title, or if GUNTHER will drop the strap before then.

GUNTHER has talked about wanting to face Lesnar because he feels this bout presents the biggest possible challenge for him.

“If I had to pin it down to one name, I’d say it’s Brock Lesnar at the moment,” GUNTHER told WMBD TV last month. “When I was young and watching WWE, I enjoyed watching his matches. Later on when I progressed in my career, I was able to watch wrestling and analyze how people work. He’s always been somebody I was impressed with. He’s one of the best to ever do it. I think that’s the biggest possible challenge for me at the moment.”

Lesnar has been advertised for the WWE Royal Rumble next month, but he has not appeared since defeating Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel. He is also expected for WWE Elimination Chamber in February, and the rubber match with Lashley is likely to happen.

GUNTHER will defend his title against World Cup winner Ricochet on Friday’s SmackDown.

