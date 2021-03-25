John Silver of The Dark Order may have suffered a shoulder injury during Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite main event.

The match saw Darby Allin retain the TNT Title over Silver. After Dynamite went off the air, Sting took the mic and cut a promo to congratulate Allin. Allin then took the mic and praised Silver, mentioning the shoulder injury.

Allin said he was “pretty sure” Silver dislocated his shoulder about half-way through the 15 minute match. He then said Silver put everything into the match, and he’s down to wrestle him again, any time.

Stay tuned for more on Silver’s status. Below is a GIF of when he apparently suffered the injury going over the barricade, and footage of the post-show segment:

After Dynamite, Darby Allin said he was "pretty sure Silver dislocated his shoulder" during the match. Possibly happened here when Silver went over the barricade. pic.twitter.com/QFiiiI8dia — Joshua Gagnon — I’m tired. (@HeelDoors) March 25, 2021

Sting and Darby talk to the crowd and Darby thanks @SilverNumber1 who dislocated husband shoulder apparently! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/jHVdzUlQPR — Ryan Mulligan #TornadoDDT (@WasabiRyo) March 25, 2021

