AEW World Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens may have suffered an injury on AEW Dynamite tonight.

The Full Gear go-home edition of Dynamite saw Bowens come up short against Swerve Strickland in singles action. In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that word from Dynamite was that Bowens may have aggravated his shoulder during the bout.

It wasn’t clear if Bowens is legitimately injured, or if the shoulder injury is being worked into the storylines. It should be noted that Strickland did focus on Bowens’ shoulder at times during the match, but word coming out of the show was that Bowens may be injured.

For those who missed it, you can click here for the Dynamite reveal of the “A Hand For A Hand” music video from AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed, which featured Paul Wight as Captain Insano.

Bowens has not publicly commented on his status as of this writing.

The Acclaimed is now scheduled to defend against Strickland and Keith Lee in their rubber match at AEW Full Gear on Saturday.

