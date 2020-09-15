Mickie James may have suffered a shoulder injury during last night’s RAW loss to RAW Women’s Champion Asuka.

As noted, there was an awkward finish to the match, which came out of nowhere, when the referee called the bell as Asuka had her Asuka Lock submission applied. James and Asuka both looked surprised as it was then announced that James could no longer continue. A few minutes later the referee could be seen tending to James at ringside during the post-match angle between Asuka and Zelina Vega.

In an update, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley noted on Twitter that James may have injured her shoulder during the match, which is the reason for the awkward ending.

He wrote, “I’m hearing that @MickieJames may have injured her shoulder in tonight’s #Raw match – which would explain the quick ending to the match. If true, I’m wishing Mickie a quick and complete recovery…and hoping she gets another shot at the title.”

The WWE website explained the finish with the following in their official RAW recap:

“Realizing that this could be her last chance at a championship, Mickie James left it all in the ring against The Empress of Tomorrow. But although Mickie James was ready for Asuka, Asuka was also ready for her. The Raw Women’s Champion locked on the Asuka Lock, and despite James’ best efforts to fight out, the referee ruled her unable to continue and awarded the match to Asuka.”

WWE has not announced an injury to James as of this writing, and she has not commented on what happened besides a joke post she made to Instagram.

James re-posted a screenshot of the awkward face she made while in the submission and wrote, “Not… Like… This… [broken heart emoji]”

Stay tuned for updates on Mickie’s status and last night’s controversial finish. You can see Foley’s full tweet below, along with the related clips and Mickie’s full Instagram post:

I’m hearing that @MickieJames may have injured her shoulder in tonight’s #Raw match – which would explain the quick ending to the match. If true, I’m wishing Mickie a quick and complete recovery…and hoping she gets another shot at the title. https://t.co/gf69VD5ahB — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 15, 2020

What the hell, lol #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/q6dgcoFIiF — GIFSkull IV – Banned Soon Due to False DMCA Spam (@GifSkullIV) September 15, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.