Possible Intercontinental Title Match for WWE SummerSlam Revealed

Jeff Hardy vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles is reportedly planned for SummerSlam.
Hardy vs. Styles was the planned direction for the SmackDown on FOX episode that is being taped today at the WWE Performance Center, to air tomorrow night, according to PWInsider. Hardy recently worked a feud with Sheamus while Styles has retained over Gran Metalik, Matt Riddle and Drew Gulak in recent weeks since winning the vacant title in early June.
The 2020 SummerSlam pay-per-view is scheduled to air live on August 23. It’s being reported that the event will take place at the Amway Center in Orlando, FL, but that has not been confirmed as of this writing.
Below is the current SummerSlam card:
WWE Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c)
WWE Universal Title Match
“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman (c)
RAW Tag Team Titles Match
Andrade and Angel Garza vs. The Street Profits (c)
WWE United States Title Match
MVP vs. Apollo Crews (c)
RAW Women’s Title Match
Asuka vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks (c)
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
TBD vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Bayley (c)
Bayley will defend against the winner of Friday’s Triple Brand Battle Royal winner.
Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins
Dominik will be allowed to use weapons.
