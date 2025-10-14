Andrade El Idolo’s abrupt disappearance from AEW programming in recent weeks has not gone unnoticed, leaving fans and insiders alike scratching their heads about his current status with the company.

The former WWE Superstar, who was officially released from his WWE contract in September, made a surprising and impactful return to All Elite Wrestling earlier this month. Andrade re-emerged on AEW Dynamite, attacking Kenny Omega in a shocking angle that saw him align himself with Don Callis and officially join The Don Callis Family. The storyline seemed poised to position Andrade as one of the group’s top enforcers moving forward.

However, just as quickly as he returned, Andrade has once again vanished from AEW television. He has not appeared on Dynamite, Collision, or Rampage in recent weeks, nor has his name been mentioned on commentary. In addition, Andrade was notably absent from the recent Don Callis Family “birthday celebration” segment, further fueling speculation among fans about his whereabouts.

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez addressed the situation. According to Alvarez, Andrade had been scheduled to face LA Park in a match that has since been quietly pulled. Beyond that, he has been completely removed from AEW programming with no official explanation given.

Alvarez went on to note that while some individuals within AEW are reportedly aware of the reason behind Andrade’s disappearance, the details are not being shared publicly or even widely backstage. This has left many within the company — and nearly all fans — in the dark regarding his current standing and future direction.

At this time, it remains unclear whether Andrade’s absence is due to creative reasons, personal matters, or other behind-the-scenes issues. AEW has not issued any official comment on his status.