A possible major stipulation for CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes may have surfaced ahead of WWE SummerSlam.

Punk is scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night One at SummerSlam. As of this writing, WWE has not officially announced any special stipulations for the championship showdown.

However, Punk shared photos on his Instagram Stories showing the official ringside chairs at SummerSlam, and the match was listed as a Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Despite the apparent listing, WWE has yet to confirm that the bout will be contested under Street Fight rules, leaving the designation unofficial for now.

Night One of WWE SummerSlam takes place tonight, August 1, from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The card also features Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi III inside Hell in a Cell, as well as Nick Aldis taking on Gunther.

UPDATE: According to PWInsider.com, “In asking around, it was said CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes will not be a Street Fight, despite the commemorative chairs listing it as such.”

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE SummerSlam Results coverage.