WWE SummerSlam is possibly headed to The D for the first time in 30 years.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that Detroit, Michigan is the front-runner for the 2023 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

While nothing has been finalized, WWE sources have indicated that Detroit is being looked at for the SummerSlam host, and the talk has gone on for a few months now.

It was noted that potential venues for SummerSlam in Detroit include Ford Field, which hosted WrestleMania 23 in 2007, and Comerica Park, which is the home of MLB’s Detroit Tigers.

WWE has not ran SummerSlam in the Detroit area since 1993, when the biggest show of the summer was held at The Palace of Auburn Hills, which was less than an hour away from Detroit. The Palace was demolished on July 11, 2020.

Detroit has been rumored for a major WWE event in recent years, including WrestleMania 35 in 2019, which ended up at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

It should be noted that the location for SummerSlam 2023 has not been finalized as of this week.

