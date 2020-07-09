Possible Main Event for WWE NXT Takeover During SummerSlam Weekend

As noted before at this link, last night’s WWE NXT Great American Bash Night 2 episode ended with Karrion Kross and Scarlett looking down at the ring from a room up high in the arena, as new NXT Champion and NXT North American Champion Keith Lee celebrated his historic “Winner Takes All” win over Adam Cole.

It’s believed that Kross will challenge Lee for one of his titles as the main event of the next Takeover event in August, according to Wrestling Observer Radio.

Kross recently indicated that he would be coming for the NXT Title, but there’s no word yet on which title he will challenge for when he faces Lee next month. It’s likely that just one of the titles will be on the line, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

The next Takeover event is scheduled to take place during SummerSlam Weekend on Saturday, August 22. It was originally planned for Boston but the COVID-19 pandemic has reportedly forced WWE to air the events from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University and the Performance Center.

