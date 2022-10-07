It was reported earlier this week that Legado del Fantasma was set to debut on the main roster in the near future, possibly as soon as tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX season premiere. In an update, a new report from PWInsider notes that the group, minus Elektra Lopez, has been spotted at the DCU Center in Worcester, MA for tonight’s show.

It’s also interesting to note that Zelina Vega is scheduled to return on tonight’s SmackDown, with a new blonde look.

Furthermore, Fightful Select adds that there was a “heavy pitch” to put Vega with the Legado del Fantasma stable, possibly as a replacement for Lopez. The change has not been confirmed, but it’s interesting to note that both acts are at SmackDown tonight, and Lopez has not been spotted.

Vega has been out of action since mid-April after suffering an injury that required surgery in May.

In more spoiler notes for tonight’s SmackDown, word is that a handcuff spot is planned, and a lot of extras are booked to work as security guards. Fans can also expect the show to be weapon-heavy for the Extreme Rules go-home build.

