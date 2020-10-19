The early versions of the script for tonight’s WWE RAW season premiere episode reportedly featured RETRIBUTION leader Mustafa Ali revealing himself as the mystery SmackDown hacker in a promo, according to Fightful Select.

It was noted that the segment was not intended to be a focal point of the RETRIBUTION angle, or even mentioned at some points, but it was pitched as a way to tie up loose ends. This would still be a significant development for fans due to the buzz that was once surrounding the hacker angle.

There’s no word yet on if the segment is still a go for tonight, but word as of Monday morning was that the reveal was planned to be included in a short promo segment on RAW.

WWE began the “mystery hacker” segment earlier this year but dropped it out of nowhere. Ali was heavily rumored to be the Superstar behind the angle.

Stay tuned for updates.

