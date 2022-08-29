The rumor mill has Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns possibly dropping at least one of his titles to Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at The Castle this Saturday.

A new report from WrestleVotes notes how for the first time in a long time, there has been creative talks regarding a possible title change with Reigns.

“Multiple ideas have intrigued those making the final call come Saturday in Cardiff. Should be an interesting week ahead,” the report noted.

At one point there were rumors of WWE splitting up the Undisputed Universal Title, going back to having the WWE Title for one brand and the WWE Universal Title for the other brand, but there’s no word yet on if they are still considering that as an option.

Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are set to host a Two-Year Championship Celebration for Reigns on this week’s go-home SmackDown, which was taped this past Friday night in Detroit. You can click here for full SmackDown spoilers for this week, or click here for the non-spoiler match and segment listing.

