WWE may be adding a new member to The Judgment Day soon.

The Judgment Day currently consists of Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio and SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, but a new report from credible source @BoozerRasslin notes that JD McDonagh is being considered for a spot in the heel faction.

It was noted that McDonagh in The Judgment Day is being heavily discussed, but as of late last week the addition had not been approved.

McDonagh was drafted to the red brand in the 2023 WWE Draft last week. It’s speculated that he will officially arrive on tonight’s RAW but that was not confirmed as he was not listed on the internal run sheet.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.