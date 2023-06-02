As noted, Friday’s post-Night of Champions edition of WWE SmackDown will feature a celebration for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his 1000-day title reign.

In an update, it looks like a new title belt for Reigns may be revealed during the segment as Fightful Select reports that there are internal memos that mention a “New WWE Universal Championship” for the show. There is also scheduled to be a podium, where the “New WWE Universal Championship” would be unveiled to the world.

It was also said that the planned presentation is supposed to resemble when The Rock unveiled the new WWE Title belt back in 2013.

It should be noted that the new title has not been confirmed and that all creative is subject to change. This report is based on internal discussions and memos within WWE.

On a related note, Better Wrestling Experience mentioned how the celebration segment should be “crazy” and is set to close the show as of now.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.